Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,915 ($23.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,734.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,671.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £680.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7,800.00. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($16.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.52%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

