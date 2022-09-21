Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Downgraded to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 504,986 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

