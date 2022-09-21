Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

