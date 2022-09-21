Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

