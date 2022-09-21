Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

