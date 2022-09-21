Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $18.58

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $759.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Redfin has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $55.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

