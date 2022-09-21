Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

