MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

