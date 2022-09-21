Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

