HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

HRT stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $24,176,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HireRight by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 741,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $6,551,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

