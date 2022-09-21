Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.72. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.88%.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
