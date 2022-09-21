Head-To-Head Analysis: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Moxian (BVI) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 96.00 -$2.74 million ($0.13) -8.31 E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.71 -$165.78 million ($0.15) -44.33

Moxian (BVI) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moxian (BVI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moxian (BVI) and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.25%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A E2open Parent -6.71% 1.75% 1.11%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.