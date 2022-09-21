Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

In related news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

