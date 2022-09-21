Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

ZTS opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

