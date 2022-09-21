Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

