Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$14.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.83 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$660.14 million and a P/E ratio of 27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 185.00%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.