Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.99. Cielo shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 14,042 shares changing hands.

Cielo Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

