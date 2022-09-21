Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

