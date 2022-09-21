Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.60

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and traded as high as $33.33. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 3,073 shares changing hands.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,187,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Further Reading

