Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 62,539 shares traded.

Trinity Place Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Place

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the first quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinity Place by 46.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

