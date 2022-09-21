accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $601.08

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.08 ($7.26) and traded as high as GBX 606 ($7.32). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.27), with a volume of 149,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 601.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 673.59. The company has a market cap of £245.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,468.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

