Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.04

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $15.50. Citizens shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 33,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Citizens worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

