James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,281.59

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,281.59 ($15.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,106 ($13.36). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($13.53), with a volume of 1,719 shares trading hands.

James Latham Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,260.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,281.59. The company has a market capitalization of £223.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insider Activity

James Latham Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Latham acquired 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £9,148.55 ($11,054.31).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

