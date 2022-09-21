The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.73

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as low as $17.39. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 45,383 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.