Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Amarin Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

