Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $897.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $71.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

