Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declines By 8.4%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 811,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

AMKR opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after buying an additional 714,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 656,355 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 73.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 395,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

