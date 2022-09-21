Evercore ISI Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $49.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $42.30 on Monday. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

UDR Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in UDR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in UDR by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

