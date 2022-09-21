Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

