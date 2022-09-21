Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rises By 7.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Allakos stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.66. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Allakos will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 1,229.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,761,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 258.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

