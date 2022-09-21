Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

