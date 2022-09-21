Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,875. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

