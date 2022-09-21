Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.