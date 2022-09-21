AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 297,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGIL shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AgileThought Price Performance

Shares of AGIL opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Equities analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in AgileThought by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgileThought by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

