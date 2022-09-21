Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Increases By 7.7%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.