Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Update

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.93. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.