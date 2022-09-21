AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,382 shares of company stock worth $10,938,477. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.