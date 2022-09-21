Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.91.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

