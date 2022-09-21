Livent’s (LTHM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Livent by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

