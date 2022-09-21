Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.