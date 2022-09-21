Comparing Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.41 -$162.00 million ($1.97) -8.81 Novonix $6.11 million 112.11 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fluence Energy and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Novonix.

Summary

Novonix beats Fluence Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

