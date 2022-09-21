Reviewing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07

Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $282.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.01%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 45.22% 23.29% 2.30% Signature Bank 43.86% 15.02% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $142.54 million 3.64 $61.70 million $2.73 7.46 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 4.44 $918.44 million $18.78 9.00

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats MetroCity Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

