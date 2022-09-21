Head-To-Head Analysis: ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) vs. Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Track Group and ALR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million 0.18 $3.44 million ($0.41) -1.44 ALR Technologies $10,000.00 2,704.64 -$8.44 million N/A N/A

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Track Group and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group -12.38% 543.00% 14.38% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -4,825.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Track Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 4.44, meaning that its stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Track Group beats ALR Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant. The company also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, it offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; InTouch, a smartphone monitoring and supervision application for the criminal justice market; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It sells its products in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies Inc., a data management company, develops diabetes care solutions for human and animal health in the United States. It provides Diabetes Management System, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. The company also offers Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), a medical device that is worn on the body of a diabetic subject for blood sugar readings; and GluCurve Pet CGM to address an unmet need in diabetes care for felines and canines used by veterinarians in animal health, as well as Prediabetes System, which provides patients with educational videos and supplemental content formatted for mobile devices and a private online community to discuss disease management. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

