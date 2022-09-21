Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $22.68

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

