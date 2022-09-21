Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) versus Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Anywhere Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.12 $142.47 million $4.22 8.59 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.13 $343.00 million $2.28 3.90

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap. Anywhere Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus & Millichap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.7% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 1 0 2.00

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 11.07% 25.12% 17.67% Anywhere Real Estate 3.43% 10.31% 3.17%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Anywhere Real Estate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also includes lead generation activities and global relocation services operation. As of June 30, 2022, its real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 338,200 independent sales agents and approximately 20,900 offices. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. It owns and operates approximately 710 brokerage offices with approximately 58,800 independent sales agents. This segment also operates real estate auction marketplace; and provides RealSure Sell and RealSure Buy. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, it originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

