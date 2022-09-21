FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $245.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
FedEx Price Performance
FDX opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
