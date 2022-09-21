FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $245.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

