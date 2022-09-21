Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

PRTG stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.81. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.