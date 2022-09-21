Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
PRTG stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.81. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.
Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
