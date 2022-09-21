Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,360 shares of company stock worth $11,961,821 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

