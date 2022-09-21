Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

