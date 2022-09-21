Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Cepton has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $80.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

