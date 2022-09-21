Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cepton in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Cepton has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $80.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

